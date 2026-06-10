James Arnold Lahti

James Arnold Lahti, age 92, of Sun City Center, FL (formerly of Bemidji, MN), passed away peacefully on May 18, 2026, with his wife, Emily, by his side. Jim was born to Arnold and Marian (Luoma) Lahti in Virginia, MN, where he was raised with pride in his Finnish heritage.

Jim graduated from Virginia High School in 1952. He entered Virginia Junior College where he pursued an elementary education degree. In 1954, Jim enlisted in the Army and was headed to Korea when his entire unit was rerouted to Eielson Air Force base in Fairbanks, Alaska, to support the Air Force. Following his military service, he completed his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in elementary education from the University of Minnesota Duluth. Jim began his teaching career as a 6th grade teacher in Hibbing, MN.

After moving to Bemidji, MN, Jim served as principal of Central Elementary and Northern Elementary schools with a combined service of 35 years. During Jim’s distinguished career in education, he was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship to travel throughout India as an Ambassador for the United States. Upon his return, he shared stories of these experiences with many civic organizations and schools. Jim was named Boss of the Year twice during his tenure as principal. He was elected vice president of the Minnesota Principals Association and served in this position for four years. After his retirement in 1996, Jim supervised student teachers for Bemidji State University. He thoroughly enjoyed his years in education and believed a strong elementary education was the foundation for student success.

Jim married Beverly Skorseth in 1954 with whom he had two children, Cynthia (Dr. Tim Cuchna, Camano Island, WA), and Derald (Cass Lake, MN). His loving grandchildren are Aisling Cuchna (of Burlington, WA), Colin Cuchna (of Camano Island, WA), Nielson Lahti (of Pasco, WA) and Dylan Lahti (of San Diego, CA).

In 1980, he married Emily Prieur Elton (Harmony, MN), welcoming her children, Kathryn (Andrew Westley of LaGrange, IL), and Jeffrey (Jody of Sioux Falls, SD). The family grew to include more loving grandchildren, Nicole Westley (of Atlanta, GA), Alyssa Elton (engaged to Doug Walls of Sioux Falls, SD), Ashley Elton (of Tampa, FL) and Addyson Elton (of Sioux Falls, SD). Jim and Emily moved to Sun City Center, FL, in 1999.

While in Bemidji, Jim was an active member of the Elks Club, Eagles Club, and American Legion. While in retirement, Jim served as an ambulance driver for the Sun City Center volunteer Emergency Squad. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, cards, traveling the world and exploring the country on motorcycle. He watched the History Channel, old movies and sporting events of his favorite Minnesota teams. He even became a slight Tampa Bay Buc’s fan over their years in Florida!

His favorite international adventure took him to Egypt. His favorite road trips were Canadian fishing trips with his children, best friend (Jake Weis), and his stepson. He enjoyed fishing on Red Lake and Lake Bemidji, no matter what the temperature! Jim was known for his keen sense of humor, love for Hershey’s chocolate bars and his adoration for his “red head beauty.”

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jeanne; and brother-in-law, Dr. Robert Nelson. In addition to his wife Emily, children and grandchildren, Jim is survived by two nephews, Jack Nelson (Ellen of Orinda, California), and Dennis Nelson (Christina of Atlanta, Georgia), as well as other relatives.

A Celebration of Life will be held on a future date. Remembrances can be directed to Sun City Center volunteer Emergency Squad. Condolences may be addressed to the Lahti family at 1010 American Eagle Blvd. Apt. #704B, Sun City Center, FL 33573. Arrangements are by Zipperer’s Funeral Home.

Marilyn Dale Whitney Kimura

Marilyn Dale Whitney Kimura, fondly known as “Dale,” passed away recently at her home in Cary, North Carolina. Born on May 27, 1935, in Glens Falls, New York, she was the beloved daughter of the late Maurice C. Whitney and Betty Sanders Whitney of Glens Falls, New York, and Sun City Center, Florida.

A lifelong lover of music, and daughter of two musicians, Dale graduated from Ithaca College in Ithaca, New York, and went on to pursue further studies at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, California. Her passion for education led to a dedicated twenty-one year teaching career. She spent five years inspiring young musicians as an elementary strings teacher in Massapequa, New York, followed by sixteen years teaching elementary and junior high music in Garden Grove, California.

As an accomplished cellist, Dale shared her talents across a spectacular array of stages. After relocating to Florida, she performed for Disney weddings and the Disney Candlelight Processional and shared the stage in the backing orchestras for legendary artists, including Ray Charles, The Moody Blues, Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gormé during their Orlando tour stops. Dale was deeply embedded in her local musical communities, performing in regional orchestras and conducting the Sun Point Orchestra at the Congregational Church in Sun City Center, Florida. She will be remembered for her laugh, her musical legacy and her dedication to her students.

Recently, Dale relocated to Cary, North Carolina, to be closer to family. She is survived by her niece, Sarah Whitney McCormack, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Burial will take place in Mansion Memorial Park in Ellenton, Florida. At the request of the deceased, there will be no services. Donations can be made in her memory to Triangle Youth Music, PO Box 782, Cary, NC 27512.

Linda S. Bowker

June 23, 1931 – June 3, 2026

Linda Bowker, 94, of Sun City Center, FL, formerly of Princeton Junction, NJ, and East Middlebury, VT, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2026. She was born in Worcester, MA, and spent her early childhood in nearby Shrewsbury.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband and constant companion, John; her parents, Duane and Margaret Sprague; siblings, Jean Kiendl, Duane Sprague and Carlton Sprague. She is survived by their three children, Wendy Lodge, John S. Bowker (Joanne) and Denise Bowker; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Linda was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority at the University of Vermont. Linda’s career started as a tech in one of Rutgers University’s computer labs and progressed to the go-to person for analyzing data for RCA-GE Astro Space Division. She retired from RCA-GE in 1989 to travel the country with John.

Linda was involved in projects all her life, from sewing to little league concessions, to household improvements. She will always be known for the WHISTLE. The Bowker kids knew to come running.

Following her retirement, John and Linda traveled to all 48 contiguous states in their beloved “Roo” motor home, visiting many quilting shops. After settling in Sun City Center, John and Linda became active members in the volunteer emergency squad where they worked as dispatchers for over 20 years. They were very active in the SCC New England Society, and hosted numerous events throughout the years. Linda loved the Sew ‘n Sews club, and was known for her skills in making all of her own clothes plus doll clothes that have been donated around the area.

The one constant in Linda’s life, starting at age 15, was the presence of John. They met at his 16th birthday party, dated through high school and college and were married on Aug. 17, 1953, in the Congregational Church in Middlebury. For nearly 80 years, they were never more than an arm’s length from each other, greeting each other with a kiss every day they were married. She lived for 108 days without him, and that was enough. On their way to forever together.

Shan Henderson

Shan Henderson, 77, of Sun City Center, Florida, previously from North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, went to be with her Lord on June 4, 2026. She is preceded in death by her father, Evan Williams; mother, Audrey Williams; and sister, Linda Williams. She is survived by her husband, Brian Henderson; daughter, Kendal Ward; granddaughter, Amanda Tressler; grandson, Nathaniel Shipley; great-grandchildren, Ayden, Rowan, Jensen and Presley. At Shan’s request no services or memorials will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in her name to the American Cancer Society. Shan was an extraordinary woman who illuminated each room she entered. She was a God-fearing woman with a free spirit. She embraced life with spontaneity. She cherished road vacations and exploring the world, while singing “On the Road Again.” Shan was exceptionally crafty. She could perceive the beauty in any piece of furniture. She transformed antique furniture into something unique and special. She had a passion for painting and crafting stained glass masterpieces, although her extraordinary ability was in quilting. She cherished accomplishing her customers’ visions with her long-arm machine, producing the most stunning quilts imaginable; that was her true calling. She was an exceptionally talented woman in numerous respects. Her absence on earth is profoundly felt, while her spirit rejoices in paradise with her Father God, whom she loved wholeheartedly.

Annette Stanton

Annette Carmella Inneo Stanton, lovingly known as Nettie, passed away on May 29, 2026. Born on March 4, 1943, in Kenmore, NY, she devoted her life to music, education and the belief that every child deserves the chance to discover their own creative voice. She was preceded in death by her father, Generoso, and mother, Antionette Inneo.

A gifted and versatile musician, Nettie was a graduate of the Eastman School of Music where she earned her graduate degree in music education and performance. Annette played French horn professionally with the brass quintet Eastside Brass, sharing her artistry with audiences throughout the region. She also loved playing the piano and the harp, finding joy in both quiet moments of music-making and in performance. Her voice was another instrument she offered generously, singing in various church choirs in Irondequoit and Webster, New York, where her musicianship and spirit enriched worship and community life.

For 30 years, Nettie served as a passionate music educator, sharing her love of the arts with generations of students. She worked for a time in Webster central schools, where she and her husband, Harry, poured their hearts into creating memorable musical productions. Together, they brought classics such as Carousel, Guys and Dolls, and Oklahoma! to life—productions that became cherished traditions for students, families and the wider community.

Nettie concluded her teaching career in the East Irondequoit schools, where she developed and maintained a myriad of student musical groups. Her leadership, creativity and dedication helped shape vibrant ensembles that gave students the confidence to perform, collaborate and discover their own musical identities.

She championed public schools and worked tirelessly to expand access to music education in underfunded communities. Her dedication shaped young musicians, strengthened school programs and inspired colleagues who admired her unwavering commitment to the arts.

She is survived by her husband, Harry; her two children, Paul Stanton(Holly), and Victoria Stanton Peck(Garrette); her beloved grandson, Garrette Walton Peck V, who proudly carries forward her love of music; and her brother, Gene Inneo. Her family, students and community will remember her as a source of encouragement, humor and boundless intensity.

Her legacy lives on in every student she taught, every melody she nurtured and every life she touched with her belief in the transformative power of music.

She will be remembered with gratitude, love and song.

Patricia McAdams

Patricia, “Pat,” McAdams, 82, of Sun City Center, passed away June 1, 2026, at Coastal Care Haven in Ruskin. Born and raised in Philadelphia, she graduated from Little Flower Catholic High School and worked for the Social Security Administration in Center City Philadelphia until the birth of her first child in 1966. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Martha Callahan. Pat is survived by her loving children, Trish, Rich, Sue and Jim, as well as her grandchildren, Kerry, Sean, Rachel, Ryan and Maya.

When her children were grown, Pat became a dedicated and passionate student at Penn State University, where she earned her B.A. Degree in General Arts and Sciences (with High Distinction) in 1991. Pat was a born scientist and saw the miraculous in the mundane. Growing morning glories, finding baby robins, her first plane ride, watching her kids sledding, she transmuted every moment of her life into a religious experience through her curiosity, wonder and education.

Above all, she loved her husband, Rich, to whom she was married for 60 years, and her children and grandchildren. She expressed her love and gratitude for her family through thousands of journal entries, emails, essays, diaries, books and photographs. In her wonderful retired years in Florida, she was famously active in the community, cooking massive three-course meals for The Squad and repeatedly obtaining generous grants for Our Lady’s Food Pantry, for which she was also the webmaster.

Pat’s funeral service will be held Friday, June 12th, 2026, at 10 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Sun City Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady’s Food Pantry. Please visit the family’s online guest book at https://www.altogetherfuneral.com/obituaries/sun-city-center-funeral-home/sun-city-center-florida/patricia-mcadams/june-2026/.