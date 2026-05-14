By LINDA CHION KENNEY

linda@observernews.net

A big change is coming for the historic Greater Brandon Fourth of July Parade, which for more than six decades has featured south and east Hillsborough County interests in the annual patriotic event.

This year’s parade, set to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, will take place at a new location.

Continuing to bear the name the Greater Brandon Fourth of July Parade, the event location is the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover at 215 Sydney Washer Road. It’s the home also of the annual Hillsborough County Fair, set this year for Nov. 5-15, and a host of other events, including Tampa Bay Rodeo cowboy tournaments; the Red, White and Bloom Market (May 23); the Back 2 School Bash (Aug, 1); and the annual Tampa Bay Festival of Lights and Santa’s Workshop — a year-end gala, featuring carnival rides, holiday market vendors, seasonal food, festive entertainment and a drive-through with 1.5 million lights. The festival kicks off Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 26) and runs on select days through Dec. 27.

For decades, the long-established Greater Brandon Fourth of July parade kicked off at the corner of Parsons Avenue and Lumsden Road, near HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and Johns Hopkins All Children’s Outpatient Care Center. In its early years, the parade marched on Brandon Boulevard (State Road 60), which at the time was a two-lane road.

As the town grew and traffic increased exponentially, the parade changed locations under the direction of the Roundtable Charities of Greater Brandon, commonly known as the Presidents Roundtable, which later became the Community Roundtable. That nonprofit group has since disbanded, leading some board members to establish the Greater Brandon Action Network (GBAN) to continue the parade tradition.

Betty Jo Tompkins, a former Riverview Citizen of the Year, vice president of GBAN and an executive board member for the Hillsborough County Fair Board of Directors, said this year’s parade location is again a sign of the times. Ongoing development has required water lines construction, leading to construction in local streets to ensure water has the capacity to flow more freely from east to south county locations. One such project involves roads related to the traditional parade route, and the deadline to complete that work was too close to the July 4 parade date. Other issues involved increasing security measures under both Homeland Security and Hillsborough County government directives for all such events.

“Still, the fundamental reason for relocating was the many restrictions being imposed as a result of waterlines being constructed in Greater Brandon,” Tompkins said. “Rather than risk us not being able to move forward with the parade at the last minute, we decided the prudent thing to do would be to move the parade to a location that would be easily accessible and enjoyable to the public. The fairgrounds seemed a perfect fit and allows us to connect the parade to an afternoon festival following the morning parade.”Key now is for interested parties to sign up to participate in the parade, which includes a small charge — and no charge for nonprofit youth and Veteran groups.

“Registration is now open, and we encourage all youth organizations, Veterans’ groups, nonprofits, schools and area businesses who plan to participate in the parade to sign up as quickly as possible,” Tompkins said. “This includes marching bands, cheerleaders, scouts, sport teams, dance troupes, civic clubs, service clubs, chambers, churches, and small and large storefronts. It’s a great way to get your name out there and to build a sense of community.”

There is no cost to attend the parade, nor a cost for parking. Seating opportunities include bring-yourself set-ups and the use of fairground bleachers. As for the festival that follows, there is, likewise, no admission. Some events, such as the watermelon eating contest and kids’ games will be free. And some, such as carnival rides and food and vendor prices, will carry a fee.

As details are finalized over the coming weeks, Tompkins said country fair fun should be expected.

“We’re working to provide family-friendly games and entertainment, animals, an old-fashioned chili cook-off and more,” Tompkins said. “One good thing about the switch in locations, there is practically no limit to the number of units allowed to march in the parade. We want to accommodate everybody, as much as we can, for this historic parade.”

Parade kickoff is 10 a.m., July 4. A key sponsor to date is Odiorne Insurance Agency and Auto Owners Insurance.

“We’re excited people throughout south and east Hillsborough County and beyond will be able to continue the tradition of bringing their family to the parade,” Tompkins said. “The free and ample parking and post-parade festivities, we believe, will be very appealing to many people.”

With further details set to be finalized, online details and registration were expected by week’s end. For more information, including registration and sponsorship, call Betty Jo Tompkins at 813-477-8332.