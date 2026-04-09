bears the Mulrennan name, in recognition of Bud Mulrennan, a famed citrus farmer. The Valrico school sits on a part of the 160 acres once owned by the Mulrennans.

Bud Mulrennan, in 1960, was a charter member of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Brandon, helping both Brandon and Riverview businesses grow. Young joined the club 40 years later, when her son, Jim Powell, served his first term as president. At one time the Brandon club launched a club in Riverview, which in turn folded back into the Brandon club, which continues to support Riverview area schools.

Young turned 103 on February 27 and died March 31. Prior to her internment at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens, Cornerstone Baptist Church members in Brandon hosted a celebration of life service. Rows of Kiwanians joined family, friends, churchgoers and more to bear witness to Young’s enduring impact.

“Helen is one in a million,” said Kiwanian Julie Knurek, at a dinner to honor Young’s 102nd birthday. “Her pioneer roots, that history is important to this club.”

In 2022, Young received the Spirit of Kiwanis Award, presented by then District 14 governor Karla Nielsen, at the Beef O’Brady’s in Apollo Beach. The award noted Young’s “gracious heart and positive spirit,” which “inspires us all to become better servant leaders and to live our highest and best lives.” Noted was a $1,000 donation her hand-crocheted Afghan blanket netted for the Kiwanis Foundation.

“That really touched me and brings me such joy,” Young said, “that my little hands could make something that could bring in that much money.”

In interviews through the years, Young shared her thoughts on life’s hardships and the power to endure.

“I believe the reason I have longevity is because I have kept my body active and involved my mind,” Young said, in a 2022 interview “It’s very gratifying to do things in the community and to know that you’re doing something to help others rather than just sitting home and doing nothing.”

“Helen is a true mentor into how to live a good life and give back,” said Kiwanian and Riverview resident Lynn Langowski.