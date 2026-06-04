By LOIS KINDLE

lekindle@aol.com

Community Foundation Tampa Bay recently announced that 88 nonprofit groups within its five-county service area will receive a record-breaking $2,520,473 through its 2026 Annual Competitive Grants cycle. More than half of this amount will support projects and programs with a service component in the South Shore community.

“This is the largest amount we’ve ever awarded,” said Katie Shultz, CFTB chief communications officer. “It’s indicative of people’s generosity and their desire to give back. The needs are greater than ever.”

CFTB received 426 applications during this year’s competitive grants cycle, a 17% increase over the previous cycle. Applicants who didn’t receive an award this time are invited to request a feedback call to improve their chances for future submissions.

“This year’s applications reflected a growing need across our region, particularly for programs focused on basic needs such as housing, food security, clothing, healthcare and other essential services,” said Marlene Spalten, CFTB president and CEO. “Through these grants, we are supporting organizations developing projects and programs that create lasting, positive change throughout our communities.”

In keeping with the Foundation’s core focus areas, funding will support a wide range of programs across the region, including natural spring restoration, expanded access to dental care for economically vulnerable residents, maternal mental health and early learning literacy initiatives and efforts to protect older adults from financial scams.

Some of the organizations—among many—benefiting South Shore residents include the Enterprising Latinas (Small Business Development Accelerator); Campaign Against Human Trafficking Southshore Inc. (Survivor Services Emergency

Rescue Backpack Project); Inspira Tampa Bay (Community Literacy and Mentoring Program); Seniors in Service (Operation: Veteran Connect); and Mission Tampa Inc. (Smiles of Hope).

“These awards come from more than 125 field-of-interest funds from individual donors — living or passed — for specific purposes to benefit a certain geographic region, topic or both,” Shultz said. “I think philanthropy should be very personal, and our role is to ensure that their charitable giving goes to the nonprofits in line with their wishes. We are stewards of this money.”

Luz Gaona, CEO of Inspira Tampa Bay, feels blessed her nonprofit is a recipient this year.

“We are so thankful to the Community Foundation Tampa Bay for its generosity in support of our Community Literacy and Mentoring Program, which benefits neurodivergent children in grades K-3 who struggle with reading and writing, and their families through the tutoring of our amazing community volunteers. We’re incredibly grateful and can’t wait to see how many children we will be able to reach together.”

Additionally, six South Shore-based organizations are in various stages of three -year grants awarded for specific programs by the Foundation: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office District 4 for its annual community fraud seminars in Sun City Center; RCMA for its Early Care and Education program; Seniors in Service for its Companion Support Services program; Firehouse Cultural Center for its Bridging the Community Through Arts program; Mary and Martha House for its

Break The Cycle project; and Crisis Center of Tampa Bay to expand counseling services in its Sexual Assault Services location in Ruskin.

Community Foundation Tampa Bay is the leading philanthropic investor in the Tampa Bay area. Founded in 1990, the Foundation has invested more than $516 million in nonprofit organizations serving Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Citrus and Hernando counties. Its current assets exceed $1 billion.

To learn more, visit www.cftampabay.org/.