By LOIS KINDLE

lekindle@aol.com

Chefs for Seniors, a nationwide personal chef service designed specifically for older adults, has served Sun City Center with its in home meal preparation for the past two years. Now the company is introducing a three-month pilot program offering fresh meal delivery.

“So many people kept asking me if we deliver,” said Chefs for Seniors franchise owner Paulette Brown. “I’m in Sun City Center often, and I noticed there are few options here for freshly prepared, great food.

“Depending on the delivery program’s success, I’ll eventually consider expanding it to other senior communities,” she said.

Still primarily an in-home chef service, Chefs for Seniors will provide fresh, nutritious, low-sodium meals prepared for customers by professional chefs in a licensed commercial kitchen in Tampa. During the pilot, Chefs for Seniors asks residents to choose a minimum of four chef-selected entrée options per month, with a maximum of eight. A rotating menu of options will be offered each month.

Meals will be delivered the same day they’re prepared to the Kings Point North Clubhouse, where customers will pick them up on a consistent, designated day each month. Chefs for Seniors representatives will staff a table, where each customer’s labeled, dated and freezable meals, marked with their member numbers, will be ready to go.

“We believe in clarity and trust,” Brown said. “All meals include full ingredient transparency, making it easier for seniors to feel confident about what they’re eating.”

On the order form, customers can write notes to the chef. For example, if their chosen entrée is Apricot-Glazed Chicken with Rice and Broccoli, they can request a substitute vegetable from the menu.

Entrées are $15, plus a $5 monthly delivery fee. There are no contracts — everything is month to month.

“This is for people who no longer want to cook all their meals and want ready-made, healthy and flavorful meals at their fingertips,” Brown said. “Our new program offers convenience, quality and personal connection — all in one monthly delivery service.”

To sign up, visit https://shorturl.at/D8ZZr/.

For folks who want even more personalized service, convenience and options, including vegans, shut-ins and folks with special dietary considerations, like heart conditions, kidney issues and diabetes, are urged to take advantage of Chefs for Seniors’ affordable, fully personalized in-home service. Brown currently has more than 30 Sun City Center clients on the in-home program, which is available throughout Hillsborough County.

For more information, visit https://chefsforseniors.com/tampa-florida/, email paulettebrown@chefsforseniors.com or call 813-520-0059.

Chefs for Seniors is a member of the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce.