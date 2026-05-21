By LOIS KINDLE

lekindle@aol.com

The Greater SouthShore Chamber’s SouthShore Disaster Response Committee is hosting two Hurricane Preparedness Symposiums to help area residents get ready for the 2025 hurricane season.

“Having a plan in place before a storm hits is essential,” said Melanie Davis, the chamber’s outgoing executive director. “As we experienced with Helene and Milton in 2024, our community saw firsthand the impact hurricanes can have on families, seniors, businesses and critical services — and we want to help ensure residents have the information, tools and connections they need to feel ready and resilient this season.

“These free symposiums bring trusted local resources together in one place to help the community be prepared,” she said.

The first gathering will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, May 30 at Calvary Lutheran Church, 1250 College Ave. E, Ruskin, and the second from 10 a.m. to noon, June 11 at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, 1971 Haverford Ave. The latter is not golf-cart accessible.

Both events — free and open to the public — are being presented in partnership with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, Sun City Center Emergency Squad, the county’s Emergency Operations Center, Community Emergency Response Team, TECO and Hillsborough County Water Resources Department.

They will feature a panel of emergency preparedness experts who’ll each briefly discuss planning and preparation before, during and after the storm; tips on whether to stay or go; vendor tables — including Cardinal Roofing, Captain Handyman, AT&T, Paul Davis Insurance, SCC Men’s Club, SCC Emergency Squad and others; free refreshments; and raffles.

The squad will have a special disaster preparedness display board, featuring all kinds of useful items for getting ready for a storm and its aftermath that attendees can snap photos of.

“You need to be as best prepared as you can, said the squad’s chief, Mike Bardell, who built the display with the help of EMR/driver Curt DeCoux. “Preparing for a disaster doesn’t have to be expensive, but it does require a bit of thought.

We’ve come up with stuff that doesn’t break the bank.”

Members of the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce Disaster Planning Council include HCSO Master Deputy Jeff Merry; Bardell; Matt Urbanovsky, of Keller Williams Realty; and The Rev. Tom Campbell.

“We will be sharing a lot of good information at these symposiums, so plan now to attend,” Merry said. “We’ve put together experts to help everyone plan in advance for an approaching storm, stay safe during one and get everything back to normal after it’s gone.

“Don’t be complacent. Be prepared,” he said.