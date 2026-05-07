By LOIS KINDLE

lekindle@aol.com

After 67 years of service, scholarships and sisterhood, the Apollo Beach Woman’s Club is closing, marking the end of one of the community’s longest running volunteer organizations.

Once more than 150 members strong, membership has steadily dropped over the years — especially following COVID — though 76 women still remain. The

issue is more than declining membership, however. It’s that no one is stepping into the required leadership roles that keep the club going.

“We aged out,” said Claudia Gassett, the club’s president for the past three years. “No one wants to assume our board positions or committee chairs, and there doesn’t seem to be an interest in participating in activities like our book club, cultural events and fundraisers.

“In January, we had 16 board and committee openings,” she continued. “Only one person showed interest in remaining on the board and two committee chairs said they would stay.”

Gassett, who joined the club in 2015, has served on the board every year since — starting as secretary and serving as president twice for a total of five years.

“I’m sad,” she said of the closing. “I plan to keep all the club records for at least a year in case someone wants to pick it back up.”

Jeanette Doyle, a 25-year member and current vice president of programs, shares her feelings.

“It’s really a shame,” she said. “It seems as though we should have had a plan in place to ensure this didn’t happen. We just needed younger members to step into leadership roles.”

“The club has been terrific for networking, making friends and participating in projects and activities that benefit the Apollo Beach community — including scholarships and, occasionally supporting a local cause or business. I’ve met so many interesting people, and I will truly miss it.”

The Apollo Beach Woman’s Club was founded in 1959. Members originally met in private homes, then gradually moved to larger locations, which over the years included the old Holiday Inn, Sunset Grill, Apollo’s Bistro and the Ruskin Moose Lodge.

“We never really had a home,” Gassett said.

She described the 501(c) 3 charitable organization as having been “primarily a social club back in the 1960s for the ladies of Apollo Beach to meet each other and then slowly began adding programs and activities to support the community.

“We’ve given supplies and cash to Mary & Martha House; food items to Backpacks on a Mission; college scholarships to area high school graduates, Girls of the World and the Firehouse Cultural Center summer camp program; school supplies and annual Angel Trees for Doby and Apollo Beach elementary schools;

item donations to ECHO; and more.”

While 30-year member Ann Mastroianni is saddened by the club’s demise, she sees matters more universally.

“It’s a combination of many things,” she said. “It’s more than younger members not stepping up. They’re still very busy working and raising children.

“It’s a big loss for the community, because our members have contributed so much over the years.”

Even some of the younger seniors in the club can relate.

“I wish I didn’t have to work,” said 25-year member Jeannie Bush, of Wimauma. “Otherwise, I’d commit. Still, I’m only one person.

“I’ll miss all of our ladies and the camaraderie we’ve had,” she added. “We’ve been together such a long time. Some of us will continue getting together, and some will join other clubs. But it just won’t be the same.”

The Apollo Beach Woman’s Club has awarded $131,200 in scholarships since it began keeping records in 2018. After it disburses 21 $1,500 scholarships to graduating seniors at Lennard and East Bay high schools during the club’s final meeting on May 13, any remaining funds in the club’s account will be donated to several nonprofit groups selected by the board.