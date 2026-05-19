Sue E. Skees

Sue E. Skees, 83, of Sun City Center, Florida, joined the Lord on May 6, 2026. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, she spent many years in Kentucky before making Florida her home. Sue carried a still, quiet and confident spirit—one that reflected the love of Jesus in the way she lived. She was kind, caring and thoughtful, and she filled every space with life, laughter and love.

Sue found joy in simple, beautiful moments: watching a sunrise, listening to ocean waves, walking the beach, bird watching and working on her cross stitch projects. She drove a school bus for special needs children, a role that meant the world to her and allowed her to pour her heart into the lives of those she served. She also loved traveling to visit family and friends, always cherishing time spent together. She will be remembered for her warm hugs and her gift for making every moment with loved ones meaningful.

Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony J. Skees; her parents, Elmer and Orabelle Meier; her brother, Dale Meier; her stepsons, Timothy J. Skees and Stephen T. Skees; and her stepson in law, Lynn Milnes.

She is survived by her brother, Jack (Marilyn) Meier, of Cleveland, OH; her daughters, Deanne (Ahmet) Gultekin, of Sun City Center, FL, and Denise (Brian) Moyer, of Goochland, VA; and her grandchildren, Caleb and Grace Moyer. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Regina “Jeannie” Milnes, of Paducah, KY; Jack (Dawn) Skees, of Elizabethtown, KY; Karen Savko (Bob), of Louisville, KY; Ellen O’Brien (Danny), of Elizabethtown, KY; and Susan Skees Hermes, of Boulder City, NV. Additionally, she leaves behind 14 step-grandchildren and 25 step-great-grandchildren.

Sue will be laid to rest in the St. James Church Cemetary in Elizabethtown, KY.

Donations to Mater Dei Catholic School, St. Anne Parrish, 106 11th Ave NE. Ruskin, FL 33570 are appreciated.

Thomas Wayne Keene

Thomas Wayne Keene, 95, died peacefully at home on April 30, 2026, under the care of hospice and his family.

He was born Nov. 1, 1930, in Plant City, FL, first child of Alva and Dorothy Keene. He married Ruby Antoinette Law, a Tampa city girl, in 1953, and together they raised four children over 58 years of marriage.

Always interested in expanding their cultural horizons, Wayne and Antoinette loved traveling the world together, including visiting the great Pyramids in Egypt, Jerusalem, St. Peter’s Cathedral and the Sistine Chapel in Rome, Stonehenge in England, Australia, New Zealand, and multiple trips to Hawaii.

In addition to his beloved Antoinette, Wayne was predeceased by his younger sister, Shirley, and his daughter, Dorian Marie. He is survived by his three sons, Thomas Wayne Jr., (Kara); Randy (Christine); and Martin Andrew. He is also survived by two grandchildren, their spouses, and six great-grandchildren.

Richard Reno

It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Richard Reno on May 2, 2026, at 87 years old.

A celebration of his life will take place on May 28 at 10:30 a.m. at Prince of Peace church in Sun City Center. Pat and Pam Reno survive locally.

Donations may be made to Life Path Hospice.