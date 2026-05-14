By LOIS KINDLE

lekindle@aol.com

The Paleo Preserve in Ruskin is a fascinating little fossil museum tucked inside the Camp Bayou Nature Preserve. Primarily showcasing fossils and artifacts from the world renowned Leisey Shell Pit discovery of the 1980s, it offers a rare, local window into Florida’s prehistoric past ¬and includes other notable specimens from around the country.

Many of the specimens on display come from what scientists have called one of the greatest Pleistocene fossil finds ever uncovered, featuring creatures that roamed this region around 1.7 million years ago, including saber tooth cats, mastodons, short-faced bears, giant sloths and even ancient sharks more than 50 feet long.

This incredible family resource relies solely on volunteers to keep it from going extinct, much like the creatures whose fossils it preserves.

The Paleo Preserve Fossil Museum currently needs an additional adult Saturday docent or two. The role includes hosting visitors, guiding short tours and minor office duties. Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It’s a laid-back position that requires no experience—simply an enjoyment of fossils and people.

“It’s an opportunity to grow in knowledge, meet people from all over the country and a great way to give back to the community for just five hours, once a month,” said Patty Moore, fossil museum president. “Couples or adult friends are welcome to work together.

The museum also relies on teen volunteers to assist the Saturday docent, set up the outdoor fossil pit and stock it for digs. They earn Bright Futures Scholarship hours, gain hands-on experience and — at least for a while — step away from their screens.

“Please consider joining the Paleo Preserve Fossil Museum,” she continued. “Our mission is to share the amazing history of Florida’s fossils, learn more about them and have fun.”

The Paleo Preserve Fossil Museum, 4140 24th Street SE, Ruskin, is open to the public on Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.

For more information on volunteer opportunities or the museum itself, visit http://paleopreserve.com/, email moorepatriciam70@gmail.com/ or call 813-385-7247.