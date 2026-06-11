Richard Henry Timm

June 17, 1926 – April 4, 2025

Richard Henry Timm passed away in Norton, MA, peacefully, at his home with his loving family close by. The middle son of Elizabeth and John Henry Timm, Richard was born in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1926. He and his brothers were raised primarily by his mother, who made a house a home and, despite tight times, filled it with German food and baked goods. His father lived nearby and, in identifying Richard as the son who would complete high school, set him squarely on his path. After graduating high school, Richard served in the Navy. He married his high school sweetheart, Rosabelle, in June of 1949, and had two children. Benefiting from the GI Bill and his drive for knowledge, he devoted his evenings to night school at Johns Hopkins University. As a metallurgist he had a long career with Bethlehem Steel, followed by Wheeling Pitt.

Richard served in community life, primarily at Zion UCC as reasurer overseeing, finances and with the Boy Scouts, where he received the Silver Beaver Award. Later in life he discovered a fondness for community theater and joined in productions in both in Sun City Center, FL, and in Norton, MA. Far into his 90s he continued to challenge himself to learn and practice Spanish. Up to the very end, he delighted in working on puzzles with family and friends, including his neighbors at The Residence at Great Woods.

Richard was predeceased by his parents, his beloved wife of 72 years, Rosabelle, and his brothers, Russell and Norman. He is survived by his children, Jeffrey Richard Timm (Suphanee) and Janis Rosabelle Timm-Bottos (Leo, deceased); seven granddaughters, Laura, Kanchan, Anna (Arrien), Radha (Stephen), Emily, Elise and Rosabelle; and four great-grandchildren, Daniel Henry, Leo, Liam and Paisley.

Living almost 99 years, Richard remained sharp as a tack with minimal health issues, grateful for living a long and active life. He will be remembered as a devoted provider, an advocate for education and travel and for his belief in prioritizing family over politics.

Richard chose to be cremated and will be buried in the family plot alongside the love of his life at the family’s church, Zion Evangelical Lutheran United Church of Christ, in Baltimore, Maryland, on June 21, 2026.