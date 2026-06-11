By LOIS KINDLE

lekindle@aol.com

Calling all young artists ages 14 to 20. The Ruskin Woman’s Club is sponsoring a coastal-themed community art contest just for you!

You’ll have the chance to win serious cash, and — if yours is the top submission — your artwork will be transformed into a colorful wall mural at The Beach House in Ruskin. The contest’s coastal theme gives you tons of room to use your personal style to create something eye catching for this year’s project.

“This is part of a new annual community initiative to help spruce up South Shore businesses,” said Deb Bonebrake, RWC president. “We’ve partnered with The Beach House in Ruskin this year to kick it off. We’ll feature other South Shore businesses in future projects.”

Stop by The Beach House at 206 W. Shell Point Road, Ruskin, to grab an application. While you’re there, check out the 8-foot-by-13-foot wall and the shop’s coastal theme to get inspired.

Rules & Guidelines

• Artists from any South Shore community, ages 14 to 20 only

• One entry per person

• Must be your own original work

• No previously shown art

• Artwork must have coastal theme and be on paper or canvas, no larger than 16 x 20 inches

• Any medium: colored pencil, ink, pastels or any kind of paint

What counts as “coastal”? Think beaches, shells, manatees, dolphins, fish, seabirds, sunsets, boats, surf, sand, footprints, driftwood, beach chairs — anything that captures the vibe of life by the water. Your interpretation is what makes it art.

Deadlines & Prizes

• Entries are due by noon Friday, July 10.

• Judging is blind and weighted. The Beach House owner Lori Rowell breaks any ties.

• Prizes are $300 for 1st place; $200 for 2nd place; and $100 for 3rd place.

Winners will be announced at a public community celebration at 4 p.m., Thursday, July 23. The mural painting will begin soon afterward.

Selected entries, other than the prize winning submission, will be featured in a separate community showing (dates to be announced), including a People’s Choice Award and gift certificate for art supplies.

You can also find the full rules, flyer, FAQ and application at GFWCRuskinWomansClub.org/. For more information on the contest, email RuskinCommunityArts@gmail.com/.

The GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club was founded in 1912. The 501(c) 3 nonprofit, service organization of 55 members meets at 503 U.S. 41 S, Ruskin, September through May, the first Wednesday of the month, at either 10 a.m. or 6 p.m.

Membership is open to all women in South Shore.

In the fall, the club will be starting a Juniorette group for girls ages 12 to 18. For details, call 813-296-3900.