By LOIS KINDLE

lekindle@aol.com

In Sun City Center and Kings Point, some low income seniors are forced to choose between covering housing costs, buying food or filling their prescriptions. Thanks to the generosity of former SCC resident Mary Petro, help is available with the latter two expenses.

She died in 2009 at age 96 and left $2 million from her estate to Community Foundation Tampa Bay to establish a fund supporting residents with food and medication needs.

“Community Foundation Tampa Bay is honored to steward the legacy of Mary Petro, whose generosity continues to benefit the community she loved,” said Brandi Sanchez, CFTB senior director, community investments. “Upon her passing, Mary entrusted her estate to the foundation to help provide access to food and medications for residents of Sun City Center and King’s Point.

“We are proud to carry forward her legacy through this program, which addresses essential needs for older adults and helps ensure they can live with dignity and independence,” Sanchez continued. “As a foundation deeply committed to the South Shore community, we work alongside local partners to advance Mary’s vision and create a lasting impact for generations to come.”

The Mary Petro Fund for Food and Medicine is administered by the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center as one of its ministries, which distributes annual foundation funding in accordance with Petro’s wishes.

“This program helps some of the most vulnerable people in the community,” said Victoria Sorensen, director of ministry. “We are called to serve them — physically, emotionally and spiritually.”

The need is great.

“People are truly struggling,” said Madeline Hughes, the fund’s program director since 2021. “Some are living solely on Social Security incomes of less than $1,000 per month. Can you imagine trying to make it on that?”

To help these and other eligible residents, the fund provides direct support.

Who Qualifies

Eligibility is based on income, Hughes said.

To qualify, applicants must be legal, full-time, year-round residents of the Sun City Center Community Association or Kings Point with maximum annual incomes of $30,000 for individuals and $36,000 for couples.

“We’re now aligned with annual Social Security increases,” Hughes said. “This helps more people qualify for support.”

Currently, the program serves 75 residents, most of them women who live alone.

Once eligible, participants receive a full year of support. The maximum amount of assistance over the 12-month period is $1,500, paid directly to the pharmacy, for prescription medications and $1,200 in grocery store gift cards for food. Non-food or alcohol purchases are not covered.

Recertification is required to continue receiving assistance for another 12 months.

Other forms of assistance are offered. Hughes — a retired state social worker — assists program participants with applying for SNAP benefits. She works with Mission Smiles and the Sertoma Speech & Hearing Foundation to help provide free or reduced-cost services, as well.

Donated non-food items like toilet paper, hygiene products, over-the-counter meds and more not covered by the program are available if needed at the Mary Petro office.

Hughes is also available to talk with community groups about the program.

Many community organizations, including the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution, Weavers Club, Sew ‘n Sews, Roamin’ Oldies, New England Club, Gone Stampin’ Club and others, do annual drives for or make donations of products the program doesn’t cover. The GFWC Woman’s Club of Sun City Center, Ye Royal Krewe of Charlotte de Berry and the Knights Gate HOA make cash donations. The church food pantry is a supplemental source, as well.

To Apply

Mary Petro’s wish that no neighbor should have to choose between food and medicine is honored every time the fund supports a resident in need.

“We’re here to help,” Hughes said. “If you need support, please don’t hesitate to apply. Everything is completely confidential.”

For more information or to apply for support, contact Hughes, Tuesdays or Thursdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 813-634-8306 or marypetroscc@gmail.com/. You may also visit the Mary Petro Fund office at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, 1971 Haverford Ave., Room 12, during those same hours.

To contact the Hughes for additional information, call 813-634-8306 or email marypetroscc@gmail.com/.