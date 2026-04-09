Pennant two-run blast, his fourth of the season, driving in Jaylin Chambers who reached on a single. It was all the run support Ethan DeJesus would need as he was laser focused after the tough outing vs. Bloomingdale a week earlier. DeJesus tossed a complete game two-hitter, struck out 11 and faced just 25 hitters. The current season total of 81 K’s has DeJesus ranked #26 nationally, with only three of the 25 hurlers ahead of him with fewer hitters faced, and #6 in Florida.

The Stingrays wrap up their season with a big game on senior night, April 9, vs. Gaither.

East Bay eeked out a 3-2 win on senior night in Gibsonton over Robinson. The Indians jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning when Jeffrey Diab led off with a double and Connor Gavigan singled. Both runners scored on wild pitches. JJ Grover benefited from a fourth inning run to notch the victory. Groover pitched two innings, shutting down the Knights, and Trendon Norman added a double for the Indians, who were held to five hits, but did enough to score three runs to end senior night on a positive note. The Indians struggled to find run support for starter Gavigan two days later at home vs. Gaither. The Cowboys completed the season sweep of the Indians with a 4-2 win. Gavigan tossed just over six innings, giving up all four runs, with only one of the runs being earned, and K’d nine Gaither hitters. Johnathan Bryant had the only hit for the Indians and picked up an RBI on that hit. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for East Bay. The Indians ended their week with a 10-0 road loss to Plant on Saturday, April 4.

The Indians finish their season with another Saturday 10 a.m. game vs. Wharton on April 11.

Over in Ruskin, Lennard started the week on a high note with a 5-2 win over Bishop McLaughlin. Christian Skaggs picked up