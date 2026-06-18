By LOIS KINDLE

lekindle@aol.com

Looking for a new four-legged friend to join your family? Howling Hounds Sanctuary Rescue Inc. in Riverview might be just the place to find it. This small, family operated canine rescue takes in surrenders, strays and even pulls some dogs from the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center.

It’s a loving, temporary stop for each of them until they meet their forever families.

The 501(c) 3 nonprofit is run by Cyndi Bland, its executive director, and her husband, Mike, its director of operations. The couple founded the rescue in early 2021.

“We started out with 35 dogs and now have more than 100,” Bland said. “It’s a passion for both of us. It’s rewarding to know they will end up in good homes because of what we do.”

The couple live on site with the pack and tend to their daily needs. The animals are socialized within small groups and gradually introduced to others. About 30% are free-roaming while indoors, and the rest stay in crates, many with their doors open. They go outside to exercise and play with dogs of similar temperament three to four times a day.

Those who are unadoptable due to age, behavior problems or health issues will live out their lives at the sanctuary. About 30 dogs presently fall into this category.

Lois Glasgow, of Riverview, is one of a dedicated team of volunteers at the rescue. She’s been there two years, having had many years of experience with other area shelters and rescues in the past.

“I’m familiar with many rescue operations,” she said. “Cyndi rarely says ‘no,’ and that’s usually because of a dog’s aggressiveness.”

Glasgow said Howling Hounds volunteers “take the animals out and about, walking them on a leash and socializing them with people. They also take them to adoption events and place them in foster homes. Some even take a dog

home.”

“I’m currently fostering Diamond, a 13- or 14-year-old pit bull who’d lived at Howling Hounds for three or four years,” she continued. “I asked for the oldest dog Cyndi had, the one who’d been there the longest. She’s the sweetest thing, and now I’m giving her the best life I can for the rest of her days.”

Howling Hounds has dogs and puppies of all ages, breeds and sizes — from four to 125 pounds — so chances are good the dog you’re looking for will be among them. All have had complete wellness checks, vaccinations, heartworm tests and have been spayed or neutered. The Blands spend an average of between $200 and $250 per dog.”

Matching dogs to the right owner is crucial, so vetting is an important part of the adoption process. Every prospective owner must fill out an application, have it reviewed by Bland, and then chat with her about the kind of dog they desire and why, where it will live, if there are other pets in the family and more. References are checked. Then Bland invites them to visit www.dogsrgr8.com/, www.adoptapet.com or the Howling Hounds Facebook page to view current adoptable dogs.

“Sometimes, I’ll even send them photos, once I know what they’re looking for,” Bland said.

A meet-and-greet at Howling Hounds — where the dog has a say — and a home visit are also part of the adoption process. The cost is $350 for most dogs, sometimes less for seniors and sometimes more for pure breeds.

Howling Hounds is at 12904 Lovers Lane, Riverview. For more information, to volunteer or to make a donation, visit www.dogsrgr8.com or Facebook or call 783-202-3787