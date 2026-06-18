By LOIS KINDLE

lekindle@aol.com

June is Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Awareness Month, which recognizes a condition far more common—and far more misunderstood—than many realize. While often associated with combat Veterans, the reality of PTSD is much broader.

The disorder can affect anyone who’s lived through a traumatic event — sexual or physical violence, a natural disaster or serious accident.

With time, most people recover from trauma and return to a sense of normalcy. But others continue to carry the shock, and their bodies remain stuck in perpetual survival mode.

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay provides trauma counseling services and is able to provide experts to talk about PTSD, how it impacts people’s lives and how people can get help.

“Many associate PTSD with something that’s experienced by Veterans or active service members, when in reality it is the prolonged physical and emotional response to any traumatic event,” said Crisis Center of Tampa Bay CEO Clara Reynolds. “Families need to understand this to be able to recognize the symptoms in loved ones. PTSD can present as flashbacks, nightmares, avoidance, difficulty sleeping, anger, depression and lack of interest in activities. If you notice any of these behaviors, call 211 to connect to our team for support.”

The majority of those who reach out to the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay call 211, its Gateway Contact Center. Many don’t realize the symptoms they’re describing may be connected to trauma and possibly PTSD.

The center’s intervention specialists listen to what prompted their calls and connect them with the program that best fits their needs. While many callers are Veterans or first responders, others are coping with PTSD related to sexual assault, domestic violence or other traumatic events. In southern Hillsborough County, those people are linked with Sexual Assault Services in Ruskin or trauma focused counseling for follow up support.

Most people who go through a traumatic event will not develop PTSD. About six out of every 100 people — or 6% of the U.S. population — do. Many recover and no longer need help after treatment.

Veterans are more likely to develop PTSD than civilians, and those who served in a war zone face higher risk than those who were never deployed. Women are also more likely than men to experience PTSD, largely because of the types of trauma they are more often exposed to. Over a lifetime, about 8% of women—eight in every 100—and 4% of men—four in every 100—will experience PTSD at some point.

If you or a loved one is experiencing symptoms of PTSD or you’d like more information on services offered by the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, visit www.crisiscenter.com or call 211.