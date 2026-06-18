By KIRK FORBES

The Civil Air Patrol Wimauma Squadron has received its official charter from the organization’s national headquarters, formalizing its status as an active unit. The squadron was originally established in October 2025 by a dedicated group of volunteers, committed to serving the Wimauma and greater Hillsborough County community through aerospace education, emergency services and cadet programs.

After months of organizing, recruitment and training, the unit has now achieved full recognition as a chartered Civil Air Patrol squadron.

“This charter represents a major milestone for our team,” said retired Air Force Lt. Col. Dave Mullins, the squadron’s commander. “It validates the hard work of our founding members and opens the door for expanded opportunities to support local emergency management, provide valuable STEM education to our youth and enhance character development in our cadets.”

The Wimauma Civil Air Patrol Squadron operates under the Florida Wing and is actively recruiting both adult volunteers and cadets ages 12–18. It meets Wednesday evenings from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Wimauma Airport.

The unit focuses on three primary missions: Emergency Services, including search and rescue and disaster relief; Aerospace Education; and Cadet Programs.

For more information about joining the Wimauma Civil Air Patrol Squadron or to learn about upcoming events, visit www.gocivilairpatrol.com or call 813-699-9120.

About Civil Air Patrol

Founded in 1941 and established as the official civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force seven years later, Civil Air Patrol is chartered by Congress as a nonprofit organization for the purposes of youth development, aerospace education and to promote general aviation. In an auxiliary role as a Total Force partner of the Air Force, CAP operates the world’s largest fleet of single-engine aircraft for search and rescue, disaster relief, training and education. Civil Air Patrol is dedicated to serving America’s communities, saving lives and shaping futures.