By LOIS KINDLE

lekindle@aol.com

Among our friends, loved ones and neighbors, there are people who live almost invisibly. They’re largely on their own, and many are homebound or rarely leave their homes. Age, disabilities or health issues make it hard for them to shop for food or prepare even a simple meal. They’re hungry but don’t know where to turn.

Meals On Wheels of Tampa is ready to help.

The 501(c)(3), privately funded nonprofit, and its affiliates in Sun City Center, Brandon and Plant City serve most of Hillsborough County. The Tampa organization expanded service into Riverview and Gibsonton last year — and just recently into Apollo Beach.

“Our newest expansion into Apollo Beach is addressing a need we discovered when we surveyed residents of Apollo Beach, Ruskin and Wimauma,” said Meals On Wheels of Tampa CEO Mandy Cloninger. “In addition to need, Apollo Beach also had a strong pool of potential volunteers — an essential part of our program.

“We’re ready to nourish our homebound and senior neighbors who’ve spent their lives building this community and to enrich their lives through daily contact with our volunteers.”

Cloninger said the organization hopes to grow its volunteer base so it’s eventually able to include Ruskin and Wimauma.

Meals on Wheels Tampa prepares hot, nutritious and affordable meals for seniors 62 and older — or adults of any age with a physical disability that makes it difficult for them to leave home or prepare meals.

All meals provide about one-third of the daily nutritional needs of older adults. They’re cooked fresh each morning in the organization’s commercial kitchen in Tampa. Each includes a protein, one or two servings of starch, one to two servings of vegetables or fruit and a side. Heart healthy, diabetic friendly and renal friendly menus are available, though meals cannot be altered for allergies or special diets.

They’re packaged under strict food safety guidelines and delivered for distribution in the South Shore area by volunteers, who pick them up and deliver them to each client’s door in recyclable containers for reheating in a microwave or 350 degree oven.

Clients are asked to remain on the program for at least two weeks. No one is ever turned away for inability to pay. The cost is based on need and determined on a sliding scale. About 20% of clients pay nothing, 60% pay $2.50 to $3, and the remaining 20% pay $5.50.

Deliveries are made Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Clients must be home to receive their meal unless arrangements have been made for a neighbor to accept it. Frozen weekend meals are delivered on Fridays. Trained and background checked volunteers use their own vehicles and fuel to make these visits. For many clients, they are the only daily point of contact.

“We let people know they’re not forgotten,” Cloninger said.

Several free Meals On Wheels programs are available to recipients, including a birthday cake and card on the client’s birthday, Produce On Wheels (POW!) on

most third Saturdays, hurricane preparedness packs in June, Thanksgiving Day visit and holiday gift bags in December.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2025, Meals On Wheels of Tampa is at 5320 North Blvd., Tampa. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

With its recent expansion into Apollo Beach, the organization is looking for volunteers who want a sense of purpose and enjoy building relationships.

Volunteers can make deliveries once a week, once monthly or once quarterly, depending on availability. The average pick-up and delivery route takes 60 to 90 minutes and serves between six and 12 clients.

To begin service, ask questions or volunteer, call 813-238-8410 or complete the meal service or volunteer application online at https://mowtampa.org/.