The Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce has a new leader. As of May 1, Wimauma resident Bonnie Peacock joined outgoing executive director Melanie Davis for a two month transition and will work alongside her until July 1, when Davis departs for South Carolina.

Peacock, 51, is thrilled about her new role.

“I’m champing at the bit to hit the ground running and so fortunate to be able to learn from Melanie,” she said. “This is something I can throw myself into with passion.

“I love the South Shore community,” she continued. “I’ve lived in a lot of places and never experienced one that feels so much like a family. There’s something so special about it.”

Davis welcomed Peacock with open arms.

“Bonnie is a natural fit for executive director and has grown with the chamber since she joined us in 2017. She’s been a member, ambassador, volunteer, board member and an active part of our biggest events, including the Ruskin Seafood Festival, our business expos and annual banquet.

“Bonnie has sat on nearly every committee we have, which shows her heart for serving our community,” Davis added. “As a small business owner, she understands what our members are looking for. She’s truly sat in every seat except this one, and that perspective will allow her to lead with both insight and heart.”

Board members share Davis’ views.

“I’ve never met anyone who ends every conversation with, ‘Is there anything I can do for you?” said Beth Stein. “This exemplifies her eagerness to serve in any situation.

“Much like Melanie, Bonnie is a strong independent, woman who will lead our chamber with confidence and care.”

“I agree,” said Lea Manningham. “No matter how busy she is, she’s always willing to get involved and help someone else. Bonnie is a connector by nature who enjoys bringing people together. Because of her, I now have a solid partnership with Publix for my nonprofit.”

The selection process for Davis’ successor took several months. Twenty-five applicants from around the country showed interest in the job.

Once a short list was compiled, the remaining candidates were interviewed by the selection committee and then the full board.

“I’ve known Bonnie for many years, and I have to say I was continually impressed with her,” said Sean Andrews, chamber board president. “With each round of interviews, she was the glaringly obvious choice.

“Bonnie brings a shared passion for our community, which is integral to her position and the chamber’s mission,” he said. “I’m super-excited.”

Peacock — whose background includes experience in the restaurant, automobile and banking industries and as co-founder of Captain Handyman — doesn’t plan to make any big changes during her first year. Her short-term goal is to “pull off the Seafood Festival, initiate early-bird networking and follow in Melanie’s shoes.”

Ultimately she hopes to introduce a second big annual fundraiser and a new event to bring all South Shore communities together as one.

“I’m ready to do the job and do it well,” she said.