By LOIS KINDLE

lekindle@aol.com

After six years of research, planning and fundraising, the Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort has finally broken ground on a new animal shelter at 1925 14th Ave. SE, Ruskin.

C.A.R.E. has long needed to modernize or expand its aging facility, which was purchased in 2001. The nonprofit’s board has been working toward a solution since 2018, when its first planning committee started working with an architect. The original plan to construct a new shelter at 1528 27th St. SE was submitted to Hillsborough County in 2019 but stalled when it became clear the property couldn’t support the project.

Planning resumed two years later when Joann With returned as board president after a multi-year hiatus, and a new building committee was formed.

Thanks to a $1-million estate gift received from Janette Layer, of Ruskin, several other estate gifts, grants and community donations, the 501(c) (3) organization amassed a building fund of $2.1 million. In June 2022, C.A.R.E. used $600,000 from this fund to purchase five agricultural acres less than a mile from its current shelter on 27th Street Southeast.

The following year, a $1-million capital improvement grant awarded by the private, nonprofit Caspersen Foundation was added to the $1.5 million balance remaining in C.A.R.E’s building fund. The project began moving forward again.

At the end of 2024, Community Foundation Tampa Bay awarded C.A.R.E. a $250,000 matching grant. Ongoing fundraising efforts, estate gifts and community donations have brought the current on-hand balance to $3.5 million, which With said will cover the cost of construction.

On Wednesday, June 10, Building Committee members Marlene and Sam Greenberg, John Fischer and Joann With and fellow board members Beth Stein, Rula Urso, Joyce Maggio and Brenda Knabel met with a team from general contractors McCullagh & Scott, of Riverview, for an informal ground breaking. With county approval, site preparation began June 15. The new shelter is projected to open early-to-mid 2027.

The board plans to hold a second, formal ground breaking as soon as site preparation is complete. That event will enable C.A.R.E. staff, its Outreach Committee, volunteers and annual members to participate once site conditions allow safe access for a larger group and more parking.

“When Dr. Ott founded C.A.R.E. in 2003, he fulfilled a vision,” With said. “We had one, too, which was to expand on what he started and build a new, modernized shelter for the community, our staff, volunteers and — most of all — our

dogs and cats. After all these years, we’re excited it’s finally going to happen.

About the New Facility

C.A.R.E.’s new concrete-block, air-conditioned and heated shelter will be about 9,000 square feet under roof, more than 5,000 square feet larger than the current facility’s three buildings combined.

“Capacity is there to take in more dogs and cats, pending additional volunteers to care for them,” With said. “County construction requirements will cost an additional $364,000 for landscaping, water connection, a lift station, two water lines and an additional fire hydrant to be covered by the building fund. We will continue our fundraising efforts to cover these costs, plus outdoor yard fencing, a generator, dog kennels, moving expenses and other incidentals, while construction is ongoing.”

The new building will have two separate laundry areas; a larger surgical suite, including a treatment room and prep area; board/community room; break room for staff and volunteers;

expanded office space; a reception area in the lobby; food prep rooms; and a meet-and-greet area for prospective owners and pets; three bathrooms; outdoor kennels and six play yards. It will also have adequate parking for visitors, volunteers and staff, and plenty of room to grow.

It should be done by early to mid-2027.

To help finish the project, you can donate online at C.A.R.E.’s new website, www.careshelter.org/, stop by the shelter or call 813-645-2273.