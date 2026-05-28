By LOIS KINDLE

lekindle@aol.com

Early preparation is the cornerstone of hurricane safety. When storms threaten, water and other essentials vanish from store shelves almost immediately. Having supplies in place well beforehand provides security and peace of mind.

Here’s a list of items experts recommend:

Food and Water

• One gallon of water per person per day for seven days

• Three to seven days of nonperishable foods

• Manual can opener; disposable dishes and utensils

Medications and Health

• Two week supply of medications, including pain relievers

• Updated list of family meds/dosages; doctor and pharmacy contacts

• Prescription eyeglasses; saline solution

• First aid kit

• Backup hearing aid batteries

Communication, Power and Lighting

• NOAA weather radio with tone alert

• Battery powered radio; extra batteries

• Battery powered flashlight; extra batteries

• LED lantern

• Headlamp (hands free), especially handy for seniors

• Cell phone and charger

• Portable battery powered charger

• Solar or hand crank charger

Pets

• Seven day supply of pet food/water/medications

• Leash/harness labeled with owner info

• Pet vaccination records (required at many shelters)

• Pet carrier

Sanitation and Personal Items

• Personal hygiene items

• Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties

• Matches in a waterproof container

• Bleach or disinfecting wipes

Safety and Navigation

• Whistle

• Glow sticks

• Local maps (in case cell service fails)

Documents and Money

• Driver’s license, insurance policies, insurance agent’s contact

• Other important documents stored in a waterproof bag

• Cash and coins

Tools, Repairs and Cleanup

• Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

• Duct tape

• Heavy duty gloves

• Plastic sheeting or contractor bags (temporary patching)

Transportation and Fuel

• Full tank of gas

• Printed evacuation routes

• Go bag with 24–48 hours of essentials

Comfort and After Storm Needs

• Battery powered or USB powered fan

• Cooling towels

• Light blanket or emergency thermal blanket

• Work boots or closed toe shoes

• Insect repellent

• Small comfort items (book, cards, puzzles)

Other considerations

Hillsborough County recommends sheltering in place if you live in a solid home outside the evacuation zone, especially one built since 2002 and away from flood prone areas.

For details on general population, pet friendly, and special needs shelters, visit www.hcfl.gov/residents/stay-safe/emergency-evacuation-shelter-list/.

And if you choose evacuate, you can pack items you most need from this list, along with clothing, bedding and other essentials — and don’t wait until the last minute to go. Plan ahead so you know what your destination will be — hotel, family member, friend — and be sure to have a full tank of gas. Traffic on major roads will be extremely heavy, so it’s wise to evacuate tens of miles instead of hundreds of miles.

REMEMBER: Run from the water. Hide from the wind.