Linda Games Boulanger

Linda Dee Games Boulanger, 79, of Sun City Center, Florida, passed away on May 15, 2026, in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was born on March 14, 1947, in North Vernon, Indiana and raised by her parents, Randall and Frances (Smith) White.

Linda started her career as a licensed beautician, later receiving her Bachelor of Arts in Education at Ohio Dominican, graduating Summa Cum Laude. She devoted many years to working as a Special Education teacher in Tennessee, Indiana and Ohio, making a positive impact on numerous students and colleagues. Later, Linda had significant pride in tutoring children with special needs, dabbled in Florida real estate as a realtor and had love working with her church family and volunteering in assisting victims of human trafficking. Her steadfast devotion to Christ gave her the strength to face many of life’s challenges.

Linda married Morris Steven Games, Steve to everyone around him, with whom she raised two sons. After Steve’s unexpected passing in 2005, she found love again with Charles “Chuck” Boulanger, further expanding her family and welcoming another son into her life and heart. She was a kind, loving soul who enjoyed nothing more than spending time with family, traveling, playing countless hours of cards with friends and soaking in all of retired life in Florida had to offer.

Linda is survived by her loving husband Chuck Boulanger, sons Richard (Gail) Games, Marcus (Audie) Games, Scott (Lisa) Boulanger, grandchildren Michael, Cornel, Simon, Etheridge and Zoe, and great granddaughters Lillie & Zari. In addition, Linda would want to recognize all the other very important people that she loved dearly, as a part of her heart she leaves behind. They include brother-in-law Bruce (Vickie) Games, sister-in-law Connie (David) Deverall, brother-in-law Bruce (Gina) Anderson, sister-in-law Signe (Gregg) Strauser, Cousin Sandy Jewell and dear friend Regina Sparks. She is also survived by nephew Kent (Gina) Games and their children Hudson and Rowan. Neice Rebecca (Kayla) Koch and their children Kinsley, Avery and Layne. Niece Colleen (Steven) Brescher and their children Kathryn, Amelia, Eloise and Isla. Nephew Ross (Lindsay) Games and their children Everly, Addeleigh, Cohan and one on the way.

A memorial service for Linda was held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at Flanner Buchanan – Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite) – 9700 Allisonville Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46250. She was laid to rest at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Indianapolis, Indiana. An additional service will be held at a later time in Florida.

Anna E. Hoppenstand

Anna E. (Mehalko) Hoppenstand, 92, formerly of Albion, passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, May 15, 2026, in Florida.

She was born in Conneautville, PA, to the late Charles and Emma (Tkach) Mehalko on December 17, 1933.

Anna graduated from Cambridge Springs High School in 1951. Following her education, she met the love of her life, and together they began their life together. Anna and her husband owned Hoppenstand Industries and Hoppenstand Motors in Greenville, PA, where they primarily manufactured aluminum boats and created their own microcars, called the “Gregory,” which came in three different models.

During their time together, they developed many patents, including innovations involving disc brakes, windshield wipers, seat belts and much more. After the sale of the business, they moved to Miami Beach, Florida, where they happily enjoyed retirement. They eventually settled in Apollo Beach after living throughout Florida. During her free time, Anna enjoyed boating, fishing and charitable work.

She was a former member of Sts. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church and a member of St. Nectarios Orthodox Church in Lakeland, Florida.

Anna was preceded in death by her husband, David Hoppenstand; her sister, Mary Barnes; and her brothers, George Mehalko, Charles Mehalko Jr., and Vince Mehalko.

She is survived by her brother, John Mehalko (Lisa), as well as many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Anna’s name may be made to Sts. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, 25636 N. Mosiertown Rd., Edinboro, PA 16412.

Per the family’s wishes, services will be held privately.

To send online condolences, please visit edderfuneralhome.com/.

Theodore V. Bohachek

Theodore V. Bohachek (Ted) shed his earthly bonds, May 18, 2026, after several years struggling with Parkinsons Disease. He was born on February 27, 1931, in Dayton Ohio, where his family had settled in 1928. In spite of the looming depression, they opened a successful wholesale and retail plumbing, heating and electrical supply business. While attending Fairmont High School, Ted, at age 14, was granted a special driver’s license to drive to school and the store where his knowledge of business and construction began.

After he attended Denison University for two years, Uncle Sam invited him to spend two years in the United States Army, 13 months of which were spent in Korea. Upon his discharge he enrolled in the Ohio State University School of Business. His first day on campus he met his future bride. On June 12, 1955, he married Ann Slossnagel, who survives him.

Their love of boating led him to become a member of the Dayton Power Squadron where he earned a life membership serving on itsbridge as officer, instructor and as commander in 1980 and 1981.

Upon his retirement from the family business, he and Ann became RVers, and after seeing all of the contiguous 48, became Florida snowbirds, finally settling in Sun City Center in 2001, where he further developed his love of painting, woodworking and woodcarving, winning several honors at the Florida State Fair and elsewhere.

Besides wife, Ann, he is survived by their daughter, Lynn Tuomenoksa (David); grandsons, Ryan and Matthew; three great-grandchildren; and many loving nephews, nieces, cousins and friends who thought the world of him. He is predeceased by his parents, Earl L. Bohachek Sr. and Jeannette L. VanAusdale, and son, Bruce Theodore Bohachek.

Anyone wishing to make a contribution in his honor might consider LifePath Hospice, Sun City Center Emergency Squad or the Freedom Plaza Scholarship Fund.

Marjorie Norris

Marjorie (Margie) Norris, age 84, died suddenly on April 15, 2026. She is survived by her family in Cincinnati, Ohio: daughter Lynn and son-in-law Frank, granddaughter Lydia (Brandon), and two great-grandchildren (Mabel and Malcolm).

Margie returned to Florida from Cincinnati in 2000. She loved the retirement atmosphere she found in SCC. She loved tennis (moving on to pickle ball in later years), the fitness center, and the many parties and other functions that she found in SCC. Margie was an avid kayaker and loved anything to do with camping and enjoying nature.

Margie also loved to travel. Her passport was always full of the adventures she loved to take, either close to home or abroad.

Although Margie loved her neighbors in Greenbriar, she decided to move to Freedom Plaza, where she could enjoy the next phase of her life. She found many friends and activities there to fill her days.

Margie will be missed by all those who came to know and love her.