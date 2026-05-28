By LOIS KINDLE

lekindle@aol.com

Representatives of the Campaign Against Human Trafficking SouthShore were recently on hand to honor 14 graduates of the Created Women recovery program for human trafficking survivors.

They were there to applaud the graduates who had “worked so hard to overcome the trauma of victimization, the hard work of the recovery process and the difficulty of planning the rest of their lives,” said Lurlene Diaz, Creative Women’s executive director. “This night was more than a ceremony — it was a celebration of victory. A celebration of women who refused to give up. Women who chose healing. Women who said yes to a new life.”

Diaz said each graduate carried powerful story of courage, resilience and transformation. Their journeys began in places of deep hardship —trafficking, addiction, incarceration and brokenness.

“These women stand as living proof of transformation, she said. “They are employed, pursuing education, maintaining sobriety and stepping into leadership. They are mentoring others, rebuilding relationships and creating stable, independent lives.”

Some came to the faith-based Tampa organization — which operates five safe houses throughout the Tampa Bay area — out of “simply looking for basic needs, a safe place or a moment of relief,” she said. “But what they found was hope, community and the opportunity to rebuild their lives.”

Barry Tollenger, CAHT’s outreach program chairman, read an original poem honoring the 14 survivors:

“Your journey began from a place of fear,

Living in dark shadows the future unclear.

With the help of family, friends and love,

Always guided with light from above.

You crossed the stage with dignity and pride,

Strength, courage and happiness you couldn’t hide.

The tears you shed, born of sorrow,

Became tears now for a better tomorrow.

You never let your spirit dim,

Always knowing the Holy Spirit was within.

Ladies, lift your heads up high —

Your future is bright and you know why.

God created you and made it clear:

We, too, love you and hold you dear.

While the pain of the past only eases,

Take comfort walking with Jesus.

Whatever path you may roam,

Help others find their way home.”

The ceremony was special for the CAHT volunteers.

“Having something positive to talk about is so uplifting for us, since normally everything we deal with is so heavy and negative, said Lou Anne Rossdeutscher, CAHT president. Traffickers are violent individuals, and we deal with a subject most people would rather not acknowledge exists.”

CAHT SouthShore partners with Created Women to provide human trafficking survivors with backpacks filled with 32 items, including a journal and pen, clothing, a pair of shoes, blanket, water bottle and more.

“We do this so they can survive while being evaluated before going into a safe house,” Rossdeutscher said. “Some are in a recovery program, some are in jail.”

CAHT also donates backpacks to Selah Freedom and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The Campaign Against Human Trafficking Southshore is a 501(c) 3 all-volunteer nonprofit dedicated to supporting victims, celebrating survivors, reducing demand and ending human trafficking. It’s currently in the process of partnering with Created Women to open a safe house in Riverview and is about to kick off a fall fundraising campaign.

The need is great. At any given time, Florida has an estimated 200,000 human trafficking victims — and only 97 beds statewide to provide shelter.

Donations in any amount will be deeply appreciated. If you’d like to help, send a check to CAHT with the notation “safe house” in the memo field to 1647 Sun City Center Plaza, Suite 200, Sun City Center 33573 or visit www.chatfl.org/ and click the donate button.

For more information, email info@chatfl.org or call 813-413-5067.

The Campaign Against Human Trafficking SouthShore is a member of the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce.