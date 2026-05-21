By LOIS KINDLE

lekindle@aol.com

When school ends May 29, Girls of the World will open its first summer camp, running June 8 through July 10. The program offers girls ages 6 to 14 a place to learn, have fun and build lasting memories.

“Our five week summer camp is designed to give them an engaging, safe and affordable experience while strengthening important academic and life skills before returning to school,” said Lea Manningham, the organization’s CEO.

“Through our exciting Reading with the Rays program, campers will increase their reading skills and confidence in a fun, encouraging environment. They’ll also improve multiplication memorization and money-counting skills through music, movement, dance and interactive games that take the stress out of learning.”

But learning is only part of the fun.

Girls will enjoy hands-on, life-skills activities, including sewing, jewelry making, team-building exercises, confidence-building activities and creative projects that encourage leadership and self-expression. And once each week, they’ll go on memorable field trips, including trampolining and rock climbing at the Sky Zone, roller skating, visiting MOSI and LEGOLAND, seeing a movie and spending time at a water park.

“Our goal is to provide parents with an affordable summer camp option where their daughters are not only having fun, but also staying academically engaged, building friendships, learning life skills and growing into confident young ladies,” Manningham said. “This camp is the perfect balance of education, fun, mentorship and adventure, creating a summer girls will remember for years to come!”The cost is $160 per week, which includes breakfast. Daily drop-ins are welcome for $50. Checks and credit cards are accepted. Manningham is seeking donors and/or sponsors to join Chick-fil-A in helping cover the cost of materials and camp scholarships.

Twenty camper slots are available. Sign up by calling Manningham at 813-810-1396.

About Girls of the World Inc.

More than an after-school program, Girls of the World is a life-long mentorship program, dedicated to providing school-age girls, teens and young women with life skills and unique experiences to help them develop positive self-worth.

The mission of this 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization is to help girls reach their full potential by equipping them with the knowledge, skills and confidence they need to live productive and rewarding lives. The program offers every participant a safe place to ask, explore, learn, dream and be themselves.

For more information, visit https://girlsoftheworldinc.com/ or call (813) 810-1396.