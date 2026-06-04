By FRANCIS FEDOR

francisfotography@outlook.com

Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties renewed an annual high school baseball spring match-up to battle for the pride to be the better county out on the diamond on Friday, May 29. The game is actually a chance for seniors to gather for one more game, representing their schools, before heading off to their next stage in their baseball careers or moving on from baseball for other pursuits. The 2026 (and 2025) tilt was hosted by the Toronto Blue Jays at their spring training stadium in Dunedin (a home field advantage, it would seem, for Pinellas!). But, at the end of the night, it was the Hillsborough County squad that was the better of the county teams in a 10-3 win (in a 9-inning game). The South Shore was

represented with Lennard head coach, Victor Martinez at the helm, and a staff that included Chenzo Scanio (Steinbrenner), Spencer Nunez and Casey Nunez (Jefferson), and Paulie Russo Jr. (Tampa Catholic) coaches. The Longhorns represented with pitcher Christian Skaggs (FL Southern commit) and his battery mate, catcher Mikie Locke.

Skaggs tossed a scoreless third inning. Hillsborough (as the home team) got on the board with two runs in the third, using a double, stolen base, and a passed ball to generate the offense. Pinellas threatened by loading the bases in the fourth, but Hillsborough worked out of the jam with no runs scored. Skaggs figured in the scoring in the fifth inning, crossing the plate on the second HR, a three-run shot, from Emilio Salgado (Sickles) to extend the lead to 8-1 in the five-run frame. Locke called a strong game from behind the plate and reached base taking one for the team on a hit-by-pitch. The coaching staff spilt the roster into two segments, the first segment taking the field up to the fifth inning and the second finishing the game. Both squads used a different pitcher each inning to ensure everyone had a chance to participate.

The night was a fun (but humid) culmination of the season for the players selected to participate, and the families that trekked out to Dunedin to take in the game. Well wishes for all the players and families from all of the South Shore Six that are going to watch their seniors head off to their next adventure. Enjoy the ride!

Story or any parts of the story are copyright protected, including AI revisions, without permission of the editor. Full game gallery available for purchase at https://www.maxpreps.com/photography/photographers/ Florida-Francis Fedor Photography/Graphics Contact: Insta: FrancisFoto2020 Email: FrancisFotography@Outlook.com Phone: 202.683.9691