Catherine Nason

Catherine Fay Nason “Kathy”, age 83, of Apollo Beach, Florida, passed away on May 17, 2026. She was born on February 4, 1943, in South Fork, Pennsylvania, to Michael and Regina (Penrod) Krajewski.

Kathy was a devoted member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Ruskin, Florida. She faithfully served the parish by leading the R.C.I.A. program and working in the church office for several years under the guidance of Father John McEvoy. Her strong Catholic faith was the foundation of her life.

She found great joy in traveling including day trips, beach excursions, and two visits to Rome, boating, reading, “Girls Day Out” adventures, and above all else, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving husband, Francis Nason; her sons, Jeffrey Kick and his devoted spouse, Kyle Conway, and Donald Kick and his wife, Tiffany Kick (Lawrence); and her cherished grandchildren, Holly Rodriguez (Kick) and her husband, Alex Rodriguez, Connor Kick, Christopher Kick, and Lilly Kick.

She also leaves behind extended family including Donna Kick (Schaefer); grandchildren Helene Kick; great-grandchild Jeffrey Long (Kick); Michael Kick Jr. and his wife, Stormy Kick (Hill); and numerous beloved members of the Krajewski family, including the family of her late brother Thomas Krajewski and Linda Krajewski (LeBlanc): Ronald Krajewski and his children Cory and Collin; David Krajewski and his wife Kimberly (Sarzynski) and their son Weston; Nicholas Krajewski and his wife Jessica (Furey) and their children Carter, Blake, Lincoln, and Lillian; as well as the family of her late brother Timothy Krajewski: Megan Huezo (Krajewski) and her husband, Ryan Huezo, and Kelly Krajewski, who passed shortly after birth.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Michael John Kick; her first husband, Dennis John Kick; and her brothers, Thomas Krajewski and Timothy Krajewski.

Kathy will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Moffitt Cancer Center at https://fundraise.moffitt.org

Russell J. Krieger

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the unexpected passing of Russell J. Krieger, formerly of Montgomery NY, on Tuesday, April 21, 2026 in Sun City Center, FL where he had called home since 2021.

Born in 1947 in Maine, Russell graduated from Valley Central High School, Class of 1965 and then was drafted into the Army for Vietnam. He was incredibly proud of his time with the 101st Airborne Division and especially loved connecting with fellow veterans at the 101st Airborne annual reunions and at the local VFW chapters. Russell followed in the footsteps of his father and his older brothers to become a mason and had his career with the Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Local 5. Affectionally known as the “River Rat” by his friends and family, when Russell wasn’t laying brick you could find him on his boat at the Newburgh Yacht Club on the Hudson River.

Russell was preceded in death by his older brother, Bill, and is survived by his five remaining siblings Bob, Charlotte, David, Beverly and Dan. Per his wishes,

Russell’s ashes will be laid to rest at the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Family and friends can pay their last respects to Russell at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, at the cemetery at 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY. Following the memorial service the family will host guests starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Thomas Bull Memorial Park’s boathouse located at 15 Access Road, Montgomery, NY.

Finally, the family would like to express our thanks to the nursing staff in the ICU at Florida South Shore Hospital and to the team at LifePath Hospice in Sun City Center for their compassion, comfort and support during their time of grief.

Whether he was on his boat, sunning himself at the pool, hanging out with the Barron Road crowd, enjoying the monthly Grantham Green socials or just enjoying time with friends and family, Russell always lived in the moment and enjoyed life. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Linda Games Boulanger

Linda Games Boulanger, 79, of Sun City Center, Florida, passed away on May 15, 2026, in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was born on March 14, 1947, in North Vernon, Indiana and raised by her parents, Randall and Frances (Smith) White.

Linda started her career as a licensed beautician, later receiving her Bachelor of Arts in Education at Ohio Dominican, graduating Summa Cum Laude. She devoted many years to working as a Special Education teacher in Tennessee, Indiana and Ohio, making a positive impact on numerous students and colleagues. Later, Linda had significant pride in tutoring children with special needs, dabbled in Florida real estate as a realtor and had love working with her church family and volunteering in assisting victims of human trafficking. Her steadfast devotion to Christ gave her the strength to face many of life’s challenges.

Linda married Morris Steven Games, Steve to everyone around him, with whom she raised two sons. After Steve’s unexpected passing in 2005, she found love again with Charles “Chuck” Boulanger, further expanding her family and welcoming another son into her life and heart. She was a kind, loving soul who enjoyed nothing more than spending time with family, traveling, playing countless hours of cards with friends and soaking in all of retired life in Florida had to offer.

Linda is survived by her loving husband Chuck Boulanger, sons Richard (Gail) Games, Marcus (Audie) Games, Scott (Lisa) Boulanger, grandchildren Michael, Cornel, Simon, Etheridge and Zoe, and great-granddaughters Lillie & Zari. In addition, Linda would want to recognize all the other very important people that she loved dearly, as a part of her heart she leaves behind. They include brother-in-law Bruce (Vickie) Games, sister-in-law Connie (David) Deverall, brother-in-law Bruce (Gina) Anderson, sister-in-law Signe (Gregg) Strauser, Cousin Sandy Jewell and dear friend Regina Sparks. She is also survived by nephew Kent (Gina) Games and their children Hudson and Rowan. Neice Rebecca (Kayla) Koch and their children Kinsley, Avery and Layne. Niece Colleen (Steven) Brescher and their children Kathryn, Amelia, Eloise and Isla. Nephew Ross (Lindsay) Games and their children Everly, Addeleigh, Cohan and one on the way.

A memorial service for Linda was held May 20, 2026 in Indiana. She was laid to rest at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Indianapolis, Indiana.

A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2026 in the Florida Room in the Sun City Center Atrium Building from 2 to 3 p.m., followed by refreshments.