By LINDA CHION KENNEY

linda@observernews.net

Voracious consumers of mosquito larvae are ripe for the asking next month in Lithia, at a mosquitofish giveaway that features a walk-through education trailer for kids and adults alike.

By feasting on the larvae, “the fish act as a very natural way the community can help us help them,” said county spokesperson Gabriela Henderson, about the plastic sealed bags of mosquitofish available for free June 6 at the FishHawk Sports Complex in Lithia. “Residents can put the mosquitofish permanent bodies of water, like freshwater ponds, which helps us cover more territory and count down on mosquitoes reproducing.”

The overarching aim is to engage resident forces in the fight to control mosquito populations and to prevent mosquito-borne illnesses, such as West Nile virus. “All it takes is a very small amount of water, just a capful, for mosquitoes to go through their whole life cycle,” Henderson said.

Evidence of the popularity of the seven-year program is found in the number of repeat attendees, and oftentimes newbies credit neighbors and friends for promoting the event. Overall, Henderson added, roughly 22,000 bags are distributed annually.

“The biggest part of this program is the education piece,” Henderson said. “People can pick up their fish and bring their kids through our education trailer, which is basically a lab on wheels.” Discovery includes digital microscopic views of mosquitoes in various stages of development, along with models and tools used to combat their proliferation. Larvae is the immature, aquatic stage of mosquitoes that hatch from eggs laid in standing water.

The June 6 giveaway is one of six scheduled this year by Hillsborough County Public Works Department officials. Started in March, the program ends Aug. 15, at Northdale Parks and Recreation Center, after the July 18 event at Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library in Tampa.

With more than 40 species of mosquitoes buzzing about Hillsborough County, the unrelenting fight to keep bites at bay includes tracking, eliminating breeding sites and destroying larvae using traps, biological controls and pesticides applied from ground and air.

To aid the effort, county health officials urge residents to empty containers where rainwater collects, such as garbage cans, gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys and flowerpots. Discard used tires, empty and clean birdbaths and pet water bowls at least twice a week, and ensure tarps that cover boats and vehicles do not collect water. Close windows and doors and repair screens to protect indoor spaces. Keep timely with pool chlorination and empty plastic pools not in use.

Especially where mosquitos are most prevalent, clothing and gear can lessen the risk. Consider shoes, socks, long pants and sleeves. Treat clothing and gear with products containing .5 percent permethrin. Do not apply directly to skin.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) provides a search tool for approved insect repellants, at www.epa.gov. Follow label instructions. Apply to exposed skin and clothing, but not under clothing. Take special notice for youth applications. Avoid hands and faces and certain repellents never should be used on young children or babies. Adults should apply repellent to their own hands, for transfer to a child’s skin and clothing. Visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to learn more, at www.cdc.gov.

For information about local service requests and mosquito spraying, contact Hillsborough County Public Works at (813) 635-5400.