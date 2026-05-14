By LOIS KINDLE

lekindle@aol.com

If you’ve haven’t been to the thrift store at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church lately, you’re in for a real surprise. Even the name has changed.

Once called the Divine Jewelry Thrift Shop, it’s now the Divine Thrift Shop — a change made to reflect its growing inclusion of women’s clothing, purses, accessories and home décor. And not to worry, there’s still plenty of costume and fashion jewelry, plus a small collection of fine pieces that have been drastically reduced.

Situated in one large, air conditioned room, the shop is purposefully merchandised to surprise shoppers the moment they walk in.

“Early on we decided we wanted the room to have a high end boutique atmosphere with thrift shop pricing,’ said manager Barbara Gentry. “We have a friendly, knowledgeable and experienced volunteer staff who go out of their way to assist customers as needed.”

The approach has worked exactly as intended.

“It’s so comfortable. It feels like home,” said Sue Rusnaczyk, a Sun City Center snowbird who stops in often. “I like the variety of jewelry, purses and home décor I find. It’s a hidden gem.

“And all of the ladies are wonderful,” she added. “When you’re looking for something special, they’re so helpful. There’s absolutely no pressure. I love it here.”

Items in the shop are donated by the community and members of St. John the Divine Episcopal Church. All proceeds benefit the church’s general fund and its numerous community outreach efforts, including Inspira Tampa Bay, First Ladies Farm & Animal Sanctuary, Meals on Wheels – Sun City Center, the Lord’s Lighthouse Ton of Food Drive and Campaign Against Human Trafficking South Shore.

The thrifty boutique is open for donations and browsing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays and Saturdays. Other times may be arranged by calling Gentry at 813-367-7184. Sip and Shop events may be arranged by appointment.

From the beginning

The Divine Thrift Shop started with a generous donation.

“We opened in March 2023 with jewelry donated by a parishioner after the passing of his wife,” Gentry said. “We gradually started accepting additional inventory and decided to drop the word ‘jewelry’ from the name. Each month we have sales highlighting something different. In May, for example, we’re selling all shorts for $3, all other clothing at 50% off and a unique collection of $1 necklaces.

“Our customers have become family and our volunteers are the same ladies who started with us back in 2023,” she said.

The staff includes Gentry, Dawn Hennen, Deb Felton, Sandy Powell, Maureen Hill and Carol Collins. Gentry’s husband, John, the shop’s muscle, helps offload donations and assists, as needed.

During the first weekend of last February, the Divine Thrift Shop had its first Mega Sale, filled with items from the church’s storage lockers, including furniture and a grandfather clock.

“It was hugely successful, and we’ll be doing it again the same weekend in 2027, so mark your calendar now,” Gentry said.

The Divine Thrift Shop is at 1015 Del Webb Blvd. E, Sun City Center, on the campus of St. John the Divine Episcopal Church.