Renee Bray

Renee (Benoit) Bray of Sun City Center, Florida, passed away on May 3, 2026, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Her family is deeply grateful for the love, prayers and support received during that time.

Renee was the daughter of Albert and Renee Benoit. She is survived by her devoted husband, William Bray; her sons, Ryan and Kevin Bailey; her stepdaughter, Holly (Rob); and her stepson, Aaron Bray. She is also survived by her siblings: John (Jeannine) Benoit; Katherine Benoit (John Brooks); Michele (Richard) Cowley; Patricia (Vincent) Battipaglia; Peter (Susan) Benoit); and James Benoit; as well as 21 nieces and nephews. She is further survived by members of the Bray family. She was predeceased by her sister Charlene (Dennis) Murray.

Born on January 31, 1956, in Lockport, NY, Renee graduated from Starpoint Central School and Fredonia State University. She built a successful 40-year career in technology and human resources, working with General Motors, Xerox and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, where she served as a global program manager. After retiring, she continued her dedication to community life as entertainment director in Sun City Center.

Renee was deeply involved in her communities in Lockport, Rochester and Sun City Center. She led numerous fundraising efforts for cancer research and other causes, including creating and chairing the SCC Golden Men’s Revue, which raised nearly $130,000.

An accomplished athlete, Renee played collegiate volleyball and enjoyed golf, pickleball and fitness. She volunteered at PGA tournaments nationwide. She also loved gardening, baking and music, performing as part of the duo “Coastal Remedy” and as a solo entertainer for community events and fundraisers.

Above all, Renee cherished her husband and family. She and Bill, married in 2009, shared a joyful life together, moving to Florida in 2013 and embracing each day as “Livin the Dream.”

A service was held at Prince of Peace Church in Sun City Center on Friday, June 5.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation for breast cancer research, 12902 Magnolia Drive, Tampa, FL 33612.

Marilyn Vahovich

Dec. 25, 1944 – May 6, 2026

Marilyn Vahovich was a beloved wife, mother, caregiver and friend whose life was defined by kindness, compassion and devotion to others. She is lovingly remembered by her devoted husband, Stephen “Steve” Vahovich, and her children, Heather, Philip and Meena.

Marilyn dedicated much of her life to serving others as a nurse with Project HOPE, John Hopkins Hospital, and through faithful service in various church ministries. Her caring spirit touched countless lives, and she brought comfort, warmth and generosity wherever she went.

She shared a deep and joyful love with her husband, Steve, and together they affectionately called each other the “Two Dearies,” a reflection of the special bond they shared throughout their life.

Though Marilyn’s earthly journey has come to an end, her light, love and enduring spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. She will be deeply missed and forever cherished.

Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, May 21, at 10 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Sun City Center, FL